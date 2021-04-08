Enjoy Free Events From The Fayetteville Free Library During National Library Week

The Fayetteville Free Library is hosting special virtual and in-person events for all ages in celebration of National Library Week.

On Thursday April 8th at 4:15pm the library is holding a virtual event, “Kids Crafts: Earth Day Art Projects” to create fun Earth day crafts. This Sunday April 11th they will be having an in-person “Family Drive-In Storytime & Sing-Along” at 10:30am. Registration is required for the event.

Amid the global pandemic libraries have gone above and behind catering to our ever changing world by expanding resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. This year the Fayetteville Free Library doing away with late fees until June 2021.

For more information on the Fayetteville Free Library’s National Library Week or to sign up for a library card visit fflib.org.