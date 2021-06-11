Enjoy Good Food and Music at Limp Lizard’s Parking Lot Party

Support a good cause and have some fun this weekend with a party in Limp Lizard’s parking lot.

The event is in partnership with Fade Barbershop and some of the proceeds will benefit the Syracuse City Lacrosse Program. Nick Ford of Limp Lizard says it’s their first event since the start of the pandemic and they’re excited to gather with everyone. There will be multiple food truck vendors along with live music.

The Parking Lot Party is happening Sunday, June 13 from 12-5 pm. It will be at the Western Lights Limp Lizard on 4628 Onondaga Blvd.

For more information you can visit LimpLizard.com.