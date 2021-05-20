Enjoy Local Food & Music at Homer Center for the Arts Farm to Concert Dinner

The Homer Center for the Arts has built a reputation for bringing great national talent to Central New York and this year they are going local for their next fundraiser.

On June 3rd they will hold a Farm to Concert dinner to raise funds for the center. Executive Director Ty Marshal tells us the idea came to them last year and unfortunately needed to suspend plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshal says that the center is committed to all things local and wanted to present local musicians and farmers to the community. This year the Homer Center for the Arts is getting back into live music have some concerts planned for June as well.

Muriel Anderson – June 5 th

NUNSENSE! The Musical! – June 10-12 th

Richard Thompson – June 25 th

Sister Hazel – June 26th

The Farm to Concert dinner is happening Thursday, June 3rd from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. The cocktail hour will start at 5 pm. It’s $40 per person or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets include food, music, and one drink.

To learn more, visit Center4art.org or call 607-749-4900.