Enjoy New Holiday Drive-Thru At The NYS Fairgrounds

Enjoy a cool event this holiday season from the comfort of your own car!

The Ice Sculpting Masters will be a drive-thru event incorporating 150,000 of ice into over 80 ice sculptures. You can enjoy the holiday display starting December 31st through January 3rd. It will take place at the Gray Parking Lot at the NYS Fairgrounds and runs 4:30-10:30pm daily. Tickets are $20 per car.

