Enjoy Story Time in Shove Park This Summer

Enjoy story time in an innovative way in Shove Park this summer. The Fairmount Community Library has come up with a fun way to encourage kids to read and get outside too.

Fairmount Library Early Literacy Director Karen Notte says the story time walk is the perfect way to encourage kids to keep learning all summer long. The bi-lingual StoryWalk features “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson. It also offer questions on the back of each page for parents and children to discuss as they walk along and read, Notte says.

The playground also features a splash pad for kids to cool off too.

The story walk is happening now through July 31st at Camillus Park Woods. It’s free to check out. To learn more about it or to see the other events planned at the library, visit FairmountLibrary.org.