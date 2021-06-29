Enjoy ‘Summer Fun Weeks’ At The National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center has dedicated this summer to some of the most loved comedy genres and you’re invited to check it out.

They’re hosting “Summer Fun Weeks” and “Riverside Saturdays” through August 7th and Executive Journey Gunderson says it’s a great way for the whole family to explore the museum.

Each week is dedicated to a different form of comedy from slapstick to animation, with fun activities for all to enjoy. Free outdoor movies, live music, a new cafe and bar and so much more, will also be available during the comedy center’s Riverside Saturdays. At just three hours from Syracuse, it’s the perfect family day trip.

The National Comedy Center Summer Fun Weeks and Riverside Saturday run now through August 7th and it’s included with the price of each admission ticket. To learn more and to plan your next visit, check them out online at ComedyCenter.org/SummerFun.