Enjoy Symphoria’s “Home For The Holidays” Concert

Enjoy some sounds of the season with the Symphoria ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert happening this weekend!

The concert is back in person this year and Principal Pops Conductor of Symphoria sean O’Loughlin tells us he is excited about this year’s event. CNY Native, Rachel Mulcahy will be the guest vocalist and violinist for the event.

The Home for the Holidays concerts is happening on December 17th at 7:30 and December 18th at 1:30 and 7:30 pm. It is at the Crouse Hinds Concert Theater, located at 421 Montgomery Street. Tickets range from $25- $90. You must show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test and every patron must be masked. You can get tickets by visiting ExperienceSymphoria.org or by calling 315-299-5598.