The Antique Boat Museum, North America’s premier freshwater boating museum in Clayton, NY is excited to bring back the 1000 Islands Family Free Day event.

1000 Islands Family Day was first held in 1997, making this year the 23rd anniversary of this FREE admission special event, Communications Coordinator Caitlin Playle says. The event was originally created as an opportunity to bring the local community into the ABM and provide accessibility to the museum to everyone, that remains the mission of the event today.

Visitors will enjoy the chance to ride an antique boat ($5 per person), row a skiff; purchase a picnic lunch from City Dawgz; crafts and games for kids; tours of La Duchesse, the historic houseboat originally owned by George Boldt; fishing with a local guide; and much more. Visitors will also be able to see and visit with the steam boaters of the Great International Steamboat Flotilla throughout the day.

The 1000 Islands Family Free Day is happening on Saturday, June 4th from 10am to 3pm at the Antique Boat Museum, located at 750 Mary Street in Clayton. It’s for all to attend and $5 boat rides along with fun activities are also planned for the day. To learn more, visit ABM.org.