Enjoy The Big Game with Locally-Made Food From Hofmann Sausage Company

When it comes to the top foods to enjoy while watching football or tailgating — hot dogs undoubtedly make the list.

But Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Baker from Hofmann Sausage Company – best known for their hot dogs — says these days, there are many other options, too.

“We’ve got all kinds of things” says Baker. “We’ve got new chicken sausage that is really amazing in 4 different flavors. So, you’re really not limited to just German franks and snappys which are mainstays obviously for big games.”

Baker says while Hofmann products are made in Central New York, they’re sold all over the country, including near the big game site in Tampa.

She says you don’t just have to eat a hot dog on a bun – there are many other ways to enjoy them and all the other products Hofmann Sausage Company makes, including:

Hofmann Sausage Company also recently introduced a traditional yellow mustard to complement their German style mustard and horseradish mustard.

“Nothing screams football like a Hofmann hot dog!” says Baker. “Hofmann colors are red, white and black so you can’t go wrong this year with the big game!”

Pick up Hofmann Sausage Company products at your local grocery store, or click here to visit their website to order online.

