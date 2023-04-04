(WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has some fun experiences lined up this spring and summer. General Manager, Frank Kobliski shares more details about some of those experiences and what folks can expect.

With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round! Experiences range from the Easter Bunny Express and the Mother’s Day Special to the Polar Express and the Adirondack Dinner Train Series. Each trip ranges from 1.5 to 3 hours depending on what you choose.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online or by phone. To learn more, visit AdirondackRR.com.