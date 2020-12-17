Enjoy The Sounds of The Season With The Symphoria Holiday Pops Concert

Celebrate the sounds of the season with Symphoria’s Holiday Pops this weekend.

The annual tradition will be held online this year due to the pandemic. The now virtual event will consist of ten people instead of the traditional orchestra. Guest vocalist Ronnie Leigh will be performing this year and is excited to be apart of the concert. He also gave us a sneak peak of his performance.

You can catch Symphoria’s virtual Holiday Pops concert on Friday December 18 at 7:30pm and Saturday December 20 at 1:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are available online at ExperienceSymphoria.org or through the Box Office at 315-299-5599.

