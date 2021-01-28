Ensuring Pets Don’t Go Hungry Amid COVID-19

While the last year has been a challenge for many with millions out of work and struggling financially, food insecurity has been at an all-time high.

PetSmart Charities President, Aimee Gilbreath says that more than half of U.S. families have a pet and if they’re struggling to put food on their plate, they might also struggle to put food in their pet’s bowl. Gilbreath says they don’t want people to choose who to feed so PetSmart Charities is committing $10 million to combat pet food insecurity during the pandemic. PetSmart Charities are partnering with Feeding America, a nonprofit to help ensure pet food can be provided at food banks for families facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about PetSmart Charities or to make a donation visit: PetSmartCharities.org