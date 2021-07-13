Enter Now: The Roofing Guy’s “Roof For A Reason” Contest

The Roofing Guys have partnered with Bridge Street for the “Roof For A Reason” contest.

“It just feels good to give back and this is what I do best” says The Roofing Guys owner Mike Flynn. “It’s something I can do, so that’s why, I just, that’s why I do it every year.”

“In the years past, we had, you know, chosen a mom in need or somebody that had a COVID hardship” says owner Angela Flynn. “This year, we wanted to open it up to anybody in the area.”

If you have a house in Onondaga County and need a new roof or you know someone who does, you can enter! All you have to do is share a story of 250 words or less.

“We really are looking for unique story and you know somebody that could benefit from having their roof replaced” says Angela. “So, if you see a leak, if you have curling shingles, damaged shingles, those are the things that you know you might look up at your roof and say, ‘oh, I might qualify for a roof replacement from The Roofing Guys.”

Click here to enter now.

Entries will be accepted through noon on Sunday, July 25. Five finalists will be chosen, and a winner will be selected by a panel of judges. Click here for complete rules.

“We really love, you know, our community” adds Angela. “We’re raising our kids here. We’re local, we’re from here. We love this community and it’s a family affair. We bring the kids into it. We sit down, we read everything together. It’s not only an opportunity for us to give back as a business, but just as our family as well.”

Click here to learn more about The Roofing Guys or call them at 315-640-3351.