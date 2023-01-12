(WSYR-TV) — Since the pandemic began, the need for help in the world of healthcare has skyrocketed.

To try and ease those pains, Onondaga Community College has created new degree and certificate programs, and have more than a dozen outstanding career options for those interested in joining the field.

Thanks to a partnership with county, state and federal governments, OCC has plenty to offer – including a flexible schedule for those who cannot commit to a two-year program. Their Phelobotomy program is only seven-weeks. Classes are three nights a week for those who have daytime work responsibilities.

Administrative opportunities are also available with their Health Information/Medical records degree program, and their Healthcare Administration degree program.

If you think you might be interested in a career in a healthcare related field, you can contact OCC’s School of Health.