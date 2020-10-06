Entertainment Options at the Yellow Brick Road Casino & Sports Book

If you haven’t been to Chittenango’s Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book in a while, there are some surprises waiting for you. General Manager Lynn Segars says they’ve added some entertainment options for fun and safe evenings out you won’t find elsewhere in Central New York.

The new entertainment space at Yellow Brick Road Casino is a 19,000 square foot expansion that features bowling; two Topgolf Swing Suite bays; pool tables; shuffleboard; an additional sports-betting desk; more slot machines and a new bar and dining area. That’s all in addition to significant renovations made over the last year to the existing gaming floor, which included the addition of the largest sports book in New York, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, now in full swing for football season.

They partnered with Brunswick Bowling to build The Lanes, six lanes where up to six people can play at each lane with top-of-the-line equipment and fun ways to compete with friends.

The Topgolf Swing Suite offers golf and hundreds of other games, including hockey, baseball, football, soccer, and even fun carnival games, including Zombie Dodgeball.

And, of course, it’s important to keep safety in mind during a pandemic. The Yellow Brick Road follows the same Health & Safety protocols as other Oneida Indian Nation properties.

Yellow Brick Road Casino is open 24 hours a day. Hours for The Lanes & Topgolf Swing Suite hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 4pm – 10pm

Friday & Saturday: Noon – Midnight

Sunday: Noon – 10pm

Open to guests ages 18 or older.

Get more information at www.ybrcasino.com