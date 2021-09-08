Epic Fest Coming To Sharkey’s In Liverpool

The band Epic Tantrum has roots in Central New York, but their music is being heard around the nation. And they are hosting a two-day benefit concert featuring national touring acts and local talent. Epic Fest is Friday and Saturday evenings, September 10th-11th, at Sharkey’s Bar & Grill in Liverpool.

The event also gives you an opportunity to meet two iconic figures in music art. Legendary cover designer Ioannis (pronounced Yo-Ha-Ness) has designed over 175 record covers, and singles, for such groups as Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, King Crimson, Bob Weir, Extreme, UFO, Saga, and many others. He’ll be displaying about ten of the covers he created.



And Mark Weiss is an American rock music photographer. His most widely recognized photographs capture the look and aesthetic of music and celebrity personalities of the 1980s. His work with publications such as Circus magazine and FACES helped establish Mark “Weissguy” Weiss as a name known for rock photography. He recently released the book, “The Decade That Rocked,” featuring his work with legendary bands like Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, and Aerosmith.

Friday night at Epic Fest features YYNOT, the world’s premiere RUSH Tribute Band. The headliner on Saturday is is PAKT, featuring Alex Skolnik of “Testament” and Percy Jones of “Brand X.”

Check Epic-fest.com for more information and to buy tickets. And find more info on the host band and their debut album, “Abandoned in the Strangers Room,” at EpicTantrum.com