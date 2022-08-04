(WSYR-TV) — Hillside Family Agencies is opening their doors to volunteers from insurance agency Equitable as part of the United Way Day of Caring. Kim and Steve Infanti talked with Carol Macaluso about why Equitable chose to partner with Hillside and the United Way Day of Caring.

“We get more than we give, Steve. We come back energized because we know we’re making an impact. We get back to our work twice as energized and wanting to make a difference,” says Carol.

For more on the United Way Day of Caring and what they’re doing to help the community, visit UnitedWay-CNY.org.