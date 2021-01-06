Eric Devendorf On A Mission To Give Back to Small Businesses

There’s no question that Eric Devendorf was an impact player for the Syracuse Orange, and now his work to help small businesses is leaving a formidable impression on so many in Central New York.

Devendorf started a GoFundMe campaign to help the community after learning about many small businesses struggling to make ends meet. His initial goal to raise $50,000 happened almost instantly and now he’s on a mission to raise $75,000.

Once the money is raised, guidelines will be put in place so businesses can qualify, he adds.

To learn more about how you can help, visit his Gofundme page here.

