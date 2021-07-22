Eric Devendorf Talks Boeheim’s Army

It’s become one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer. Now in its seventh year, Boeheim’s Army will once again suit up in ‘The Basketball Tournament.’ Three former NBA first round picks, Malachi Richardson, Chris McCullough and Tyler Lydon highlight the roster this season. Also returning to the roster are veterans Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair and Andrew White III.

The team’s captain, Eric Devendorf caught us up on how the team is preparing for the upcoming tournament.

Boeheim’s Army will be competing in the Peoria, IL regional taking place from July 24 to 28, 2021. Tickets are now available at www.thetournament.com.