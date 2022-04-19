Former Syracuse University Men’s Basketball Player Eric Devendorf has coordinated many donation drives over the last few years and his latest initiative is meant to help provide sneakers and cleats to children in the city of Syracuse as they gear up for an all new sports season.

Devendorf has teamed up with the Hart and Tay Train Foundation for the program, and he says he hopes to outfit 500 Syracuse City student athletes as part of the endeavor.

“The biggest thing is that we’re trying to help out these kids who want to be athletes and have the vision of playing at a high level,” he says. “It starts at the youth level and we want them to have the proper footwear to where they can have those dreams to play at SU or to play in the NFL.”

Mike Durkin of VIP Structures has run many different youth sport programs over the years and saw that many kids didn’t have the proper equipment to excel in the way that they should on the field. What started as an idea has now propelled him to think even beyond sneakers and to the importance of mental health and getting kids moving, he says.

“These kids need to get outside and run around and breathe fresh air,” Mike adds, “and really there’s an important mental health aspect to getting these kids outside and feeling good and that happens when they’re prepared and equipped to make that happen.”

Five high schools and eleven middle schools are part of the initiative and Eric said it’s important to help out Syracuse city schools because, even statistics show, that they need it most.

“Nationwide Syracuse is number one for the child poverty rate and obviously that goes beyond sneakers and cleats, but I think starting with a new pair of sneakers or cleats, it just gives kids a new level of confidence,” he says. “Whether it’s going into school for the first time or going out on the lacrosse field or the football field, to have a brand new pair of shoes can give them a brand new level of confidence.”

Donations are needed of lightly used sneaks and cleats and if you’d like to help out, you can drop off shoes at several locations across Central New York including The M.O.S.T, Holbrook Heating and Cooling, Printing and Promotional Solutions, Elite Wealth Management Group, VIP Structures and Platform Lacrosse Academy.

If you don’t have shoes to donate, financial donations are always welcome too. To learn more and to give today, visit HartandTayTrain.org.