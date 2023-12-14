(WSYR-TV) — For some children, school is the only place they can get a good meal.That’s where Erin’s Angels come in. The non-profit organization works to ensure children have the food they need to stay healthy, especially when they go home from school.

Sheila Dion, founder and director, along with Jackie Flint, founding board member and vice president, are sharing information on the need in our community and how people can help Erin’s Angels in their mission.

The organization is named after Erin Maxwell, an 11-year-old girl who was killed by her older stepbrother in 2008. She was also provided only minimal amounts of food by her two parents. You can read more about Erin’s story by visiting ErinsAngels.com/in-memoriam.

Sheila and Jackie share 7 ways you can make a difference in a child’s life here in Central New York:

Phoenix Central School District Backpack Program-Erin’s Angels works with approximately 100 students weekly to ensure they are sent home with food to supplement and provide meals while they aren’t in school. Donate here.

West Genesee School District Program-Erin’s Angels works with approximately 150 students weekly to ensure they are sent home with food to supplement and provide meals while they aren’t in school. Donate here.

Outreach Program- Providing food to school districts as needed and through partnerships with other nonprofits. This program has a positive impact through our collective efforts. Donate here.

Summer Meals Program- We ensure that children in the PCSD have access to weekend meals and snacks, allowing them to enjoy their summer and return to school ready to thrive. Donate here.

Ice Cream Program- We believe that if Erin’s Angels children had an ice cream treat every now and again it would brighten their day and it could help them foster a new friendship or even just help them feel included. Donate here.

Scholarship Program- By investing in the education of our youth, we pave the way for a brighter future and empower individuals to make a positive impact on the world. Donate here.

Endowment Program- The Erin’s Angels Endowed Fund at the Upstate Foundation will ensure that this critical mission will serve generations of schoolchildren in the future. Donate here.

You can also attend their Purple Party Fundraiser happening Saturday, February 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. Wear purple to the festivities and vote on your favorite chili! All proceeds go Erin’s Angels.

Learn more at ErinsAngels.com.