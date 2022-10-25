(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Lake is one of America’s cleanest bodies of water. The SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry wants to keep it that way.

Thanks to a grant from the Central New York Community foundation, the ESF Foundation has gotten a grant to help home owners along the lake restore land to preserve the water quality.

Sam Quinn and Lilly Kramer from SUNY ESF along with Danielle Johnson from the Community Foundation share details.

The ESF College Foundation received $40,400 to assist landowners on Skaneateles Lake with land restoration to preserve water quality and increase the health of the ecosystem.

The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that receives contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of nearly $400 million and has invested more than $250 million in community improvement projects since its inception.

To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit cnycf.org. For more information on the ESF College Foundation, visit their website.