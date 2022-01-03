ESM DECA Fashion Show Supporting Make-A-Wish CNY

“New Year, New Wishes” that’s the theme of this year’s ESM DECA Fashion Show” to benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

The fashion show will feature clothing from Spybaby and Tuxedo Junction. The ESM staff and students will model dresses and tuxedos. The event will also feature dinner, music, and great raffle prizes.

The ESM DECA “New Year, New Wishes” fashion show is happening this Thursday at the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA. It all kicks off at 6:30 pm and masks are mandatory. Tickets are $40 and to learn more and to purchase tickets you can click here.