(WSYR-TV) — We’re celebrating the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” this Halloween on “Bridge Street.” Central New York has had a strong tie to the franchise almost from the beginning. World-class gymnast Mark Caso went from East Syracuse Minoa to UCLA, and in the early ’90s, he went on to portray “Leonardo” in the second and third turtle films. Tim Fox caught up with him from his home in Southern California.