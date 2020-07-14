ESM Students Restore Classic Car – And You Can Win It!

A 1969 Mustang Mach 1 is a dream car for a lot of car fanatics.  And it’s been an amazing lesson for students in East Syracuse Minoa High School’s Spartan Garage program.  The automotive students spent the school year restoring a donated car to showroom perfection.  And now, they’re raffling it off. 

It’s the 15th year of the innovative learning experience, which is billed as “Turning Wrenches into Careers.”  Under the direction of teacher Ryan Beckley, students learn all about rebuilding cars from the ground up, from under the hood to body work.  They get help from businesses throughout the community.

The program usually shows off their finished car at the Syracuse Nationals car show, and then raffles it off to generate funds to keep the program going.  But with the COVID-related cancellation of the Nationals, they’ve taken the raffle to the web. 

To purchase raffle tickets, download a form from SpartanGarage.org and mail in your check.  But hurry!  The drawing is coming up fast.  It’s Sunday night, July 19, at 8pm.  The drawing will be held live on live on Facebook

Get more information at the website, SpartanGarage.org.

