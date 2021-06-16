E.S.P. Releases 8th Album: “Ready or Not”

Three-time SAMMY award winning jazz group E.S.P. is about to release a brand-new album, and you can help them celebrate it!

“When the pandemic started and everything shut down, we found ourselves without any gigs and any chances to perform” says Matthew Vacante, founding member, bassist, and composer of E.S.P. “So, we decided to use the time to be creative and record. We did spend a lot of time on this record. It might be our best one yet.”

The album is titled Ready or Not and is the group’s 8th release.

“Our music is, we call it modern jazz, but a lot of times music defies conventional definitions and I think the biggest thing about our music is it sort of straddles the gap between straight ahead jazz, what somebody might call old fashioned jazz, and electric jazz, which is a more modern sound” adds Vacante. “You know, a lot of musicians stand on one side of that fence or the other, but really we pride ourselves on the fact that we love all kinds of jazz and when we perform and compose, we make sure that it includes as many different styles as possible.”

E.S.P. is hosting a release party at The Green Gate in Camillus. It’s planned for Thursday, June 17 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, and is open to the public. For more information and reservations, you can call 315-320-4376.

Click here for more about E.S.P. and to purchase the album.