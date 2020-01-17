ET Exclusive: “Dolittle”

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is celebrating their centennial! One hundred years ago, the organization was founded at Howard University in Washington, DC with the mission to educate the public, assist youth, provide scholarships, support charities, and promote social and civic change. Although the Syracuse chapter was founded in 1979, they still have the same ideals. “Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is a community-conscious action-oriented organization that was founded on four basic ideals: sisterhood, scholarship, womanhood and community service,” said member Monique Wright-Williams.

The local chapter has programs of their own like Z-HOPE, which is aimed at helping other people excel, as well as a scholarship program, but they also work with other organizations within the community.