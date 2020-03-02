ET Exclusive: “The Invisible Man”

The CNY Diaper Bank is holding its first “Battle of the Brunch” fundraiser. 11 Restaurants in central New York are going spatula to spatula, serving up some of the best items off their menu all benefiting local families in CNY who can’t afford diapers.

The event is a chance to try delicious food from some of the top restaurants in the area including Oompa Loompyas Filipino Fusion Food, Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant, The Brasserie Bar & Bistro, Original Grain, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, Eleven Waters, Conundrum, Glazed & Confused, Rise N Shine Diner, The Chef & The Cook and A La Mode.