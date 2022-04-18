

Irish Freedom Week returns to Central New York after a Covid hiatus. The area has close ties to the Easter Rising, a rebellion against the British government for Ireland’s independence during Easter Week in 1916. Local observances are organized by the CNY Irish Coalition, including the Ancient Order of Hibernians Local John Barry Chapter; Ladies Order of the Hibernians; the Irish Cultural Society; and Friends of Irish Freedom.

Events include:

Movie Night with Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Wednesday April 20 at 6:00pm at the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville

Gaeltach Irish Speaking Event on Friday April 22 from 7:00-11:00pm at Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

Flag raising on Sunday April 24 at noon in from of Syracuse City Hall.

Brunch Sunday afternoon April 24 at 1:00pm at Eleven Waters Restaurant at the Marriott.

Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/cny.irish.cs/