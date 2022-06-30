(WSYR-TV) — If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect summer activity for your little ones, the Everson Museum of Art has programs for you.

Entrepreneurship, civic engagement and sustainability at the forefront of the Everson’s line-up of 4-week activities. From July 18 through August 12, the Everson will open its doors to 5 to 12 year-olds teaching them to think about art in interdisciplinary ways.

“It’s really about thinking about working in an interdisciplinary way for kids is one of the keys to turning them into life-long learners. You know, thinking about how the arts can be paired with sustainability or nature, or improv, or even entrepreneurship,” says Adam Carlin, Director of Learning and Engagement at the Everson.

While students spend time exploring all the Everson’s exhibitions and galleries, they are connecting with local artists. Waitlist spots for the 8 to 12 age group are open and spots now available for the 5 to 7 age group programs. For more information check out everson.org.