Everson Museum’s Festival of Trees And LIGHT shines on Amid COVID-19

The Everson Museum is shedding light on an annual holiday tradition, with a twist amid COVID-19.

The longstanding tradition has been adapted to include light as a symbol of hope and healing. This holiday season, the museum’s mission is to bring the healing power of light to people during what has been a very difficult year.

The annual event has three main components this year. They include beautiful displays at a safe social distance, a week-long virtual auction and a live festival finale with guest appearances, demonstrations and final auction bidding.

The Everson Museum’s Festival of Trees and LIGHT runs now through December 5th on-site during normal business hours or anytime online. Also, you can tune in for the finale event broadcast, Saturday, December 5th at 6pm.

Tickets are $10 per person and includes an entry to win a CNY shopping spree and the link to catch the finale broadcast. $100 premium tickets are also available. To learn more visit, Everson.org/FOTL20.