Everson Museum’s Virtual ‘Yoga With HeART’

The Everson Museum continues its virtual yoga classes from the comfort of your own home. Longtime Instructor Dara Harper will guide you through an alignment-based yoga class meant for all skill levels.

Virtual Live Yoga with HeART runs Saturday mornings through August 8th via Zoom from 10am to 11:15am. Classes are $8 for members and $10 for non-members. For a complete list of class dates and to register visit Everson.org. To learn more about Dara, find her at YogawithDara.com.