Everson Musuem Offering Winter Break Activities For All Abilities

The Everson Museum is warming up with some fun events ahead of winter break that are inclusive for everyone.

Kimberly Griffiths is curator of education at the museum and says there are a slew of opportunities for families, including winter break art classes, membership opportunities and ‘Sunday Funday’ programming too.

And new this year, the museum is collaborating with the Kelberman Center based in Utica, to provide services to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. The programs have been designed to be accessible to people and children of all intellectual and developmental abilities.

Virtual winter break art classes are running from February 15 through the 19th and spring break art classes will be held virtually from March 29th through April 2nd. Classes are $80 for members or $100 for non-members.

‘Sunday Funday’ programs are $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

To learn more about all of the different programs being offered by the museum visit Everson.org.