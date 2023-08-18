(WSYR-TV) — Native American culture is ingrained into the fabric of Central New York and this saturday is your chance to get an up close and personal look at some of its best art. Onondaga artist Frank Buffalo Hyde is the featured presenter for the free summer community day at the Everson Museum.

Frank Buffalo Hyde is a Syracuse local whose art depicts the commodification of Native cultures, pop iconography and vibrant, unique art to tell the story of the Onondaga and Native cultures, focusing mainly on the role of the buffalo.

Catch frank Buffalo Hyde at the Everson Museum of Art up until Sept. 10. This Saturday, enjoy a free community day and gallery walk with Frank himself.

You can learn more about the exhibition and the museum by visiting everson.org. You can also find them on Facebook.