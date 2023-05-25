(WSYR-TV) — Eva Perón was influential and at times controversial, and beginning next week, the REV Theatre Company brings the story of Evita to life at The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.

Lead of the show Samantha Gershman in charge of bringing this 20th century legend to life.

“EVITA” begins May 31 and runs through June 20. Matinees are at 2 p.m. and evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A “Pay What You Will” performance will be held Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 315-255-1785 or visit TheREVTheatre.com.