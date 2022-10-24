(WSYR-TV) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has more than a million and a half members in Upstate New York. Sooner or later, a lot of them will have questions about medicare, either for themselves or someone in their family.

Tim Shadle has some answers. He’s regional medicare consultant for Excellus in Central New York.

Shadle has represented Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in the Central New York region since 2005. As a Regional Medicare Sales Consultant, Tim assists people with learning how Medicare works, what plans are available to them, and how to make the best choice for their health and budget. He hosts Medicare seminars for the public, Medicare 101 sessions for local businesses, and 1-on-1 appointments anywhere members need him.

To find out more information, check out ExcellusBCBS.com.