(WSYR-TV) — You may not always think of health insurance agencies and nonprofit organizations being one and the same, but Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is both.

They’ve been around for almost 90 years, serving Upstate New York. Community Partnerships and Investments Manager Robyn Smith joined Bridge Street Friday to tell us about the community impact of Excellus.

“It’s important to us and our members that we’re rooted in this community and our employees live and work here. Our mission is to help people in the communities we serve to live healthier and more secure lives through access to equitable, high-quality, affordable health care.”

For more information, visit ExcellusBCBS.com/Community. You can also find Excellus on Facebook.