(WSYR-TV) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield announced today, Oct. 17, the first round of recipients of Member and Community Health Improvement (MACHI) grants to improve maternal health and health equity in upstate New York.

Eight nonprofit organizations in the health plan’s 39 county service area will share $1 million in grant funding over the next three years.

In CNY, the organization awarded the grant is CNY: Contact Community Services. The program will provide 24/7 telephonic hospital follow-up for perinatal and postpartum support.

Black, Latina, and Asian women have higher rates of severe maternal morbidity (defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery that result in significant short- or long-term consequences to a woman’s health) (SMM) than white women, regardless of age or type of health insurance, according to a recent study of racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health issued by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

While women ages 35-44 across all populations were identified as most likely to have an SMM event, the study found that Black women in this age range have a 66% higher rate of SMM and are more likely to suffer pregnancy-related complications than white women.

The study also revealed that preexisting health conditions going into delivery, such as hypertension, diabetes, or asthma, strongly correlate with higher SMM and worse pregnancy complications, increasing the likelihood of a risky delivery or challenges postpartum.

To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.