The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade returns on Saturday, March 12, following a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox is in downtown Syracuse, where excitement is building ahead of the parade.

The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade begins at 12 p.m. The parade goes down South Salina Street from Clinton Square to West Onondaga Street.

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch it on NewsChannel 9. Parade coverage begins at 12 p.m.

Click here to visit the official website of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.