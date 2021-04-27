Exciting New Advancement in Lung Cancer Treatment

After 40 years of research, scientists have finally cracked the code on one of the most common types of lung cancer, also referred to as non-small cell lung cancer. The exciting new advancement is the first time lung cancer patients have been so close to treatment.

Dr. Hossein Borhaei of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Cancer Patient Terri Conneran discuss what the new advancement means for lung cancer patients and how it impacts treatment of the disease.

To learn more about the research being done, visit LCFAmerica.org. You can also learn more about Terri’s organization by visiting KrasKickers.org.