A new 90,000-square-foot expansion is opening, and it’s turning heads all across Central and Western New York. The expansion features more than 24,000 square feet of exhibit space to celebrate electronic games. An additional 17,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit space explores different board games highlighting Hasbro.

On the second floor, ESL Digital Worlds offers guests two progressive, video game-centric areas. In games such as Level Up and High Score, players can challenge themselves to puzzle-solving and expand their knowledge of these iconic games in the industry.

Sr. Director of Public Relations Shane Rhinewald discusses the exciting new features at The Strong National Museum of Play. Rhinewald reminds us that electronic play, such as video games, dates back to the 1960s. He shares the history of those who created these devices, like Nintendo, which can also be found on the second floor.

Strolling outdoors, you can find the enormous 18-foot, fire-breathing dragon from Dungeons & Dragons, candy canes from Candy Land, and a rideable spinner from the Game of Life.

