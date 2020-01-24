Live Now
Trump Impeachment Trial

Experience Serenity at the Inns of Aurora Resort

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Take a new approach to relaxation at Inns of Aurora. Together with Cayuga County Tourism, the inn has partnered with the local affiialte as part of their ‘Hibercation’ campaign to get people to enjoy the beauty of places right here in Central New York.

Among one of the ‘Hibercation’ packages available, is the Restorative one that includes a way to relax at the inn.

Laura Coburn, director of serenity at Inns of Aurora teaches yoga, tea blending and other activities.

“Restoration and wellness is what we love to offer people at our resort,” she said.

Upon arrival at Inns of Aurora, guests receive a special restoration package that includes a hand blended tea with essential ingredients. These ingredients include cinnamon, which helps with circulation, ginger for digestion, and more.

The restoration package also includes dining credit for 1833 Kitchen & Bar, farm to table cuisine, craft cocktails, mock tails and more.

To learn more about the Cayuga County Tourism Hibernation at Inns of Aurora visit hibercation.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected