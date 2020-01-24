Experience Serenity at the Inns of Aurora Resort

Take a new approach to relaxation at Inns of Aurora. Together with Cayuga County Tourism, the inn has partnered with the local affiialte as part of their ‘Hibercation’ campaign to get people to enjoy the beauty of places right here in Central New York.

Among one of the ‘Hibercation’ packages available, is the Restorative one that includes a way to relax at the inn.

Laura Coburn, director of serenity at Inns of Aurora teaches yoga, tea blending and other activities.

“Restoration and wellness is what we love to offer people at our resort,” she said.

Upon arrival at Inns of Aurora, guests receive a special restoration package that includes a hand blended tea with essential ingredients. These ingredients include cinnamon, which helps with circulation, ginger for digestion, and more.

The restoration package also includes dining credit for 1833 Kitchen & Bar, farm to table cuisine, craft cocktails, mock tails and more.

To learn more about the Cayuga County Tourism Hibernation at Inns of Aurora visit hibercation.com