With fall creeping up slowly, many folks are getting excited for the changing of the seasons, and you can do just that with on an Adirondack train ride or rail bike ride.

Frank Kobliski, president and general manager of the Adirondack Railroad, is sharing details on how you can experience the beautiful Adirondack foliage.

This trip runs from the Utica Station up to Thendara – after a very brief stop in Thendara, it then turns around and comes back.

On Thursdays and Saturdays there is a 4-hour stopover where we bus folks from the Thendara train station a mile into the center of Old Forge, where customers can partake of local dining, shopping and other local experiences.

On Fridays and Sundays the Utica / Old Forge trains operate to Thendara station, where there is a brief “stretch break” before the train returns to Utica. Both trains have snacks and refreshments on board. Railbike Adventures depart from Old Forge / Thendara as well as from Tupper Lake.

