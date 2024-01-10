(WSYR-TV) — If you’re a parent and not completely happy with how things are going at your child’s school, you have options.

Whether it’s switching to private, charter or even home school — school choice is available. Shelby Doyle, vice president of the School Choice Awareness Foundation, is sharing important information when it comes to making decisions about your child’s education.

According to Shelby, National School Choice Week, Jan. 21-27, is parents’ best opportunity of the year to discover schools in their area, with more free and low-cost options than they expect.

This week will feature more than 26,000 celebrations of K-12 education, including school fairs, capital rallies, contests, movie nights, and more. Millions of Americans will share learning tools, give personal testimonies, and celebrate great teachers.

Learn more at SchoolChoiceAwareness.org.