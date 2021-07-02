Explore Stories Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic with “American Portrait”

What started as a documentary to see how Americans lived, PBS’s “American Portrait” captured the unexpected during 2020.

It was a project designed to capture what daily life was like for thousands of Americans and as the project got started so did a global pandemic along with social unrest. While the projects continued there has also been a book released. PBS Executive and Syracuse University grad, Bill Margol tells us how the historic year of 2020 has shaped us as Americans.

You can find more information at, PBS.org/american-portrait/.

