Explore Syracuse With The Morningside Cultural Trails

Nothing will clear your mind better than a good walk. And neighbors on the east side of Syracuse have developed over seven miles of good walks that anyone can take.



They’re called the Morningside Cultural Trails. And they offer enjoyable outings for people of all ages and abilities. Some are good for a challenging workout, others for a leisurely stroll. You can walk and hike, bike and in some cases even drive the trails and visit local landmarks of historical importance, artistic merit, creatively inspiring, or just darn beautiful. And the best part is you can follow maps on your phone or other devices, for directions, historical background, and more.

Paul Harvey is the trails facilitator. He credits Syracuse University’s Maxwell School Geography Department, professor Jonnell Allen Robinson and her students for their work on the maps… along with all the volunteers and supporters at Morningside Cultural Trails, Oakwood Cemetery, the City of Syracuse, SUNY College of Environmental Science, and Forestry, Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Society, The Westcott Community Center and all the other community groups supporting the project. The lead facilitator is Morningside Cultural Trails, whose fiscal sponsor is the Westcott Community Center.

You can find the maps online at westcottcc.org, and find more information at https://www.facebook.com/morningsideculturaltrails/.