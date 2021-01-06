Explore The Great Outdoors in Onondaga County This Winter

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on so many plans this year, from traveling, to indoor events and even athletic games, but there is still plenty of outdoor fun to be had in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley says that Central New Yorkers can explore many of the county’s parks for winter fun. From snowshoeing to cross country skiing, sleigh rides and more, there are options for everyone.

To learn more and to plan your next outdoor adventure, visit OnondagaCountyParks.com.

