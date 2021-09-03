Explore The Iroquois Indian Village At The NY State Fair

The Indian Village has been a longstanding tradition at the New York State Fair, and this year they’ve expanded their turtle-shaped stage to heed COVID-19 guidelines. The village will feature two Native American dance performances instead of their traditional three.

While some things have changed, Norm Jimerson, an Onondaga who is superintendent of the New York State Fair’s Indian Village, says that the tradition of families gathering together is longer and stronger than ever.

“We all come here to get together to share our knowledge of our dances, our culture, our foods and it’s all about agriculture,” he says.

The Indian Village features historic artifacts that are rich in history and were vital to the Native Americans and their daily lives. They also offer live performances, delicious foods and crafts too. Ultimately though, the tradition of gathering as united nations is what matters most, Norm says.