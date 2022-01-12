Explore The Outdoors At Baltimore Woods Nature Center

Connect with nature and get outside this winter at Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Environmental Educator Bidget Jones says that even the cold winter months can be engaging for the whole family.

Trails are open from dawn until dusk each day and snowshoes are also available for use when needed, Bridget says. The nature center will also host some exciting winter programs for children and adults to enjoy all season long.

On January 14th, you’re invited to participate in a guided hike to learn more about how birds survive the winter. Binoculars are encouraged as well as warm weather clothing. Pre-registration is required. For those looking to take their bird interest one step further, join the nature center for a combined event with the Onondaga Audobon and SUNY ESF to discuss birds at Baltimore Woods.

The nature center will also host various winter programs dedicated to kids and families to accommodate winter break and to help families explore the great outdoors. Winter hikes, trails and handbooks are part of the season’s fun.

And for those who wish to explore from a safe distance at home, Baltimore Woods can help you get in touch with nature online. Access videos, nature journaling and poems, stories and more.

To learn more about all of these great programs and more, visit Baltimore Woods Nature Center online at BaltimoreWoods.org.