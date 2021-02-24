Explore ‘Wild Nights’ At The Wild Center This Winter

Adventure awaits this winter in the Adirondacks at the Wild Center at Tupper Lake.

Their one of a kind winter programming is available on weekends through March and Marketing Manager Nick Gunn says that there are many reasons to make the trip.

For the first time, the Wild Center plays host to ‘Wild Nights’ presented by Merrill L. Thomas, Inc., transforming the center’s campus into an illuminating outdoor winter wonderland. Experience the enchanting grounds and stroll through the forest with immersive music and twinkling lights.

Other winter programming includes free snowshoe and kick-sled rentals to explore the trails, and ice fishing on the Wild Center’s Green Leaf Pond.

The Wild Center is a three hour drive from Syracuse and is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are required for all members and guests and they must be made prior to arrival. To learn more and make your reservation today, visit WildCenter.org/Visit.